Return of Boomfest at Skyview Lake a welcomed sight for the Norfolk community

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Boomfest is back at Skyview Lake in Norfolk this year after last year’s event was converted into a drive-thru firework show.

“Our family has been coming here since my daughter was like three years old and my son was a year old so that’s almost 35 years. They used to look out the window of our house, we live right over the hill,” says Jane Uzzell, who is a Boomfest attendee.

After last year’s Boomfest was changed to a drive thru firework show, this year’s event brings back old favorites and debuts new ones.

“Kind of coming back out of the pandemic, we’ve lost about four vendors because they didn’t have enough help to get in their trailers and actually vend so we have a few new vendors out here this year that have not been out here before. We’ve got live music at the stage we were doing music last night at the park,” says Troy Uhlir, who is part of Big Bang Boom.

“Skyview Lakes venue lends itself to so many better things as far as the firework show. It allows us to do things on the water, on the shore and in the sky. This year, we realistically put the show up as our highest budget ever, and so the longest duration of show that Norfolk has ever had. So we have just shy of 8,000 shells or devices leave the ground tonight,” says Don Wisnieski, the President of Big Bang Boom.

An occasion holding a special place in Uzzell’s heart.

“We lost my husband this year, so this is the first time that we all gotten together and its a great, positive, fun reason to get together and so it just means more than anybody could ever say to have a place to come and celebrate life, life in America,” says Uzzell.

Wisnieski told KCAU 9 that this years firework show will consist of effects that spans 600 feet across. The entire firework show also consists of around 800 cues to set off the pyrotechnics.