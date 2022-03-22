NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A large agricultural campaign at Northeast Community College is getting a boost from one of its own.

After 41 years, agronomy instructor Bob Noonan and his wife Shelley are retiring from their farming operation.

As a part of the couple’s retirement auction, the Noonans are donating the proceeds from a 1967 John Deere tractor.

“I love that the occupation that I was able to do for 41 years and just the experience has been tremendous, that I get to share that with students and so I just want to bless the college back is what I want to do,” said Noonan.

As of now, an online auction has produced a high bid of more than $17,000 for the tractor.

The auction closes at 10 a.m. Wednesday.