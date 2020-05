SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The end of the school year is always filled with goodbyes, but a send-off at one local elementary school was extra special, with the wrapping up a decades-long career.

After a 40-year career in education, Bryant Elementary Principal Mary Kay Kollars is saying goodbye.

Friends, family, and co-workers surprised her with a parade to show their appreciation.

It wasn’t your typical retirement party, but Kollars said she was lucky to be surrounded by everyone again.