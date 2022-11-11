SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local retirement community held a pinning ceremony for their veterans.

The Sunrise Retirement Community gave more than a dozen pins to those who served and thanked them for their service. One of those residents was Tom DeWitte, a local veteran who was able to go to D.C on the Midwest Honor Flight a few months ago.

DeWitte said that the opportunity made Veterans Day feel a lot more personal for him.

“We got to see all those memorials from the different wars and the different branches of the service, it was special for me because I got to spend that trip with my daughter,” said DeWitte.

DeWitte said it was an honor to go on that flight and would encourage others to do so if they have the chance.