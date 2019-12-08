Retirement community celebrates resident’s milestone

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, a Siouxland man celebrated a major milestone.

Resident of the Sunrise Community Center, Howard Husengia, celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday. The retirement community threw him a party surrounded by his family and friends. Beloved by many, Howard gave us his secret to a long and happy life.

“Exercise and vegetables…. mostly…. and don’t overdo the drinking part, that’s the thing that helped, or the smoking, that’s the bad part too,” Howard said.

Howard also mentioned that he was very pleased to make it to his 100th birthday.