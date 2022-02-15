SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Mark Walker taught in Sioux City for 36 years. After retiring for one year, he’s teaching again.

Walker works as a substitute teacher at East Middle School and he’s also a counselor at East High School.

He said he retired for a year to travel, but when school officials reached out to him to help with substitute teaching, he said he was happy to contribute.

Walker said he had heard the substitute teacher shortage is impacting teachers in the school district and he hopes his efforts can make their lives easier.

“My understanding is they have to use their plan time to cover for another teacher and that’s pretty valuable to them, so if I can fill that or help them a little bit, that’s good,” Walker said.

Some East High School students said they’re happy Walker is returning. Freshman Nestor Ruiz said he has known Walker for more than four years and was pleased when the teacher returned after a brief retirement.

“Feels really good. We were pretty down about him retiring last year, then when we found out he was coming to East High to sub,” Ruiz said. “We were really happy about it.”

East High School freshman Adrian Anguiano said Walker makes him and other students feel safe, and having such a supportive person back in the school district is huge for students.

“He helps us out. He checks on us,” Anguiano said. “He just does whatever he can.”

Walker said he doesn’t know how long he’ll continue teaching, but he plans to take it one step at a time.