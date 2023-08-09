SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A retired federal judge will be sharing the story of her road to recovery from addiction at the Sioux City Public Museum.

On August 15, Mary Beth O’Connor, a retired federal judge from San Francisco, will be at the Public Museum to talk about her experiences with addiction and trauma and offer teachings on how addiction affects lives.

O’Connor is the author of “From Junkie to Judge: One Woman’s Triumph Over Trauma and Addiction”, a memoir in which she shares how she went from “a junkie addicted to methamphetamines to a federal judge.”

The event is being hosted by Trudy Soole and her office. Prior to O’Connor’s talk, there will be a drum group and Soole will be presenting her with a star quilt.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.