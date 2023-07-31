SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Retired Army Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann has been chosen to speak at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner.

During a live announcement on Monday, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce announced that retired Mann would be the keynote speaker.

Mann led “Operation Pineapple Express.” The operation came as the result of the 2021 withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

“Actions speak louder than words,” said Kristie VerMulm McManamy. “I am thrilled Lt. Col. Scott Mann will be sharing his incredible story. Not only did he serve in high-stress leadership roles with special forces overseas, he continues to lead by example here at home by helping veterans cope with the challenges of life after deployment. Mann, once again, stepped up to save lives when American-trained Afghan soldiers he had worked alongside for countless missions were left behind in the fall of Kabul. His dedication to this country and commitment to his fellow service members is remarkable.”

Mann is an esteemed author and playwright and was a New York Times best-selling author. His story, “Operation Pineapple Express: The Incredible Story of a Group of Americans Who Undertook One Last Mission and Honored a Promise in Afghanistan“, was released in 2022. He also founded Rooftop Leadership.

Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan added, “Each year, the Siouxland Chamber aims to secure a nationally prominent presenter who is authentic, compelling, and timely. Lt. Col. Mann personifies each of these attributes, and I am confident that he represents an exceptional addition to the Chamber’s decades-long legacy of distinguished keynote speakers.”

The dinner will be on September 28 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. and the Color Guard will present at 6 p.m.

The dinner and chamber program will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the Keynote Address will be at 8 p.m.

For more information such as pricing and registration, click here.