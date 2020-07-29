Retailers keep up with curbside pickups and delivery demands

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As parts of the U.S economy slowly reopens, some things are becoming a new normal for Siouxlanders like curbside pick up and online deliveries.

According to a study by Brick Meets Click, in the U.S. online grocery sales hit a record $7.2 billion in June, sales are up 9% over May.

“The service has boomed since march with COVID 19 it has really become popular and a lifesaver for some customers,” said Mike Haiar, Hy-vee District Store Director.

Contactless services are helping keep families like Jeremy Bartelt’s safe.

“We do aisle online maybe once a week or so the big thing for us is to avoid going inside the store,” said Bartelt, a Hy-vee Aisle Online Shopper.

Bartelt has a loved one at home that is immune-compromised.

“It’s difficult to stay safe, it’s difficult to change habits like that but at the same time we were doing it somewhat before so we were used to it,” said Bartelt.

Audrey Anderson likes to shop in person but knows pick up and delivery services are helping limit the number of people gathering in one place.

“Anything you can do to order online to limit your exposure to other people is the more responsible thing to do if you can schedule that,” said Anderson.

Hy-vee store director Mike Haiar said curbside pick up and online deliveries have quadrupled since March. He’s adding staff to help keep up with demand.

“We have opened up more time slots for every hour so we can take care of all the customers that would like to use aisles online so we have maximized those out as well,” said Haiar.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, Costco, and Hy-vee are highly encouraging patrons to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are right now providing a free mask to anyone who comes in the store that would like to have one we are also making sure that your carts are sanitized when you walk in the stores,” said Haiar.

“Wearing a mask is an act of love for other people and of course your self because even people like my age are vulnerable to coronavirus,” said Anderson.