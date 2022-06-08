SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drivers will soon need to be cautious of a resurfacing project that will require nighttime lane closures in Sioux City.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project will require weeknight lane closures on Iowa Highway 12 and Gordon Drive east of the Gordon Drive bridge starting on Monday.

The lane closures will take place on Mondays through Fridays from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., and there will be no lane closure restrictions on weekends.

The project was awarded to Knife River Midwest LLC of Sioux City in the amount of $3 million. The release specified that the project is expected to be completed by September 9.

The Iowa DOT advises drivers to proceed with caution during the project, obey the posted speed limit and follow all signage regarding the work zone. The DOT also reminds drivers that tickets in work zones are doubled. Drivers should stay alert, allow considerable space between vehicles, and wear seatbelts.

For traveler information contact the 511 system, visit the 511 website, statewide callers can dial 511 and nationwide callers can dial 800-288-1047.