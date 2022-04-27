SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Elected officials and inflation are the largest problems facings the nation and the state of Iowa, according to polling conducted by Morningside University students.

Polling was administered by the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement at Morningside University. It was conducted from April 8 through April 22 with responses from 689 adults in Iowa and a margin of error of 3.7%

Twelve percent of respondents said that both elected officials and inflation are the biggest problems facing the U.S. with the economy at 11%. Education sits at 8% and Immigration, partisan/political divisions, and social/morality issues all sit at 7%.

For Iowa, elected officials, inflation, the economy, and education again topped the list of problems, at 11%, 10%, 9%, and 9% respectively. Unemployment and partisan/political divisions are next at both 8%.

When asked how to rate Iowa in regard to K-12 funding, 26% of respondents rated it as good and another 26% fair, with 24% saying it was poor. Only a combined 20% rated it as very good or fair. Breaking the results down by party lines, 41% of Democrats rated K-12 funding as poor followed by 28% fair, 15% as good and 8% as very good. Only 8% of Republicans rated funding as poor with 22%fair and 33% as good and 23% as very good. Republicans were the one demographic group that rated the funding as the most excellent, with 10% of the group rating it that way. Interestingly, no respondents in the age range of 18 to 24 rated the funding as excellent.

Respondents were also asked to what extent they would oppose of favor a bill to make it a misdemeanor for educators to give students access to ‘obscene’ books. Overall, a combined 54% strongly opposed or opposed a bill, and a combined 25% favored or strongly favored a bill. 43% of Democrats strongly opposed it and 23% opposed it with only single-digit percentages in support. For Republicans, 31% strongly opposed the bill and 17% opposed it. There were also 14% and 20 of Republicans who favored and strongly favored it, respectively. Those who graduated college opposed the bill, with 41% strongly opposing it and 20% opposing it.

When asked to rate the quality of resources for women’s healthcare in the state of Iowa, 28% of respondents found it to be good, followed by 27% fair, 18% very good, 14% poor, and 9% excellent. 6% responded with a “didn’t know” or refused to answer.

Based on party identification, 34% of Republicans rated the quality of resources as good and 29% as very good. Meanwhile, 37% rated it as fair and 29% rated it as poor. Among women, 30% rated resources as fair and 28% rated them as good.

A majority of respondents opposed a law that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, with a combined 53% either strongly opposing or opposing it. A combined 70% (45% strongly oppose and 25% oppose) of Democrats would oppose a law, with a combined 63% (45% strongly favor and 18% favor) of Republicans would be in favor of a law.

Looking at gender, 42% of women strongly opposed the idea with another 19% opposing it. Among men, 29% strongly opposed and 24% strongly favored it. College graduates and 18-24-year olds also strongly opposed (41% and 45% respectively) the idea.

A majority (58%) of respondents favored legislation to require students in the state to use school restrooms according to the sex listed on their birth certificate compared to 34% who opposed it. Among all demographics, only a majority of Democrats and 18-24-year-olds (67% and 55% respectively) opposed it.

The survey also measured respondents’ opposition or favorability to legalizing recreational marijuana with a 57% majority in favor. Only Republicans and those 65 years and older majorly opposed (61% and 49% respectively) legalization.

Most respondents rated access to affordable housing in Iowa as fair at 36%. Good and Poor ratings both received 24% each.

Respondents were also asked to what extent do you disagree or agree with refugees from different countries such as Ukraine and Afghanistan relocating to Iowa, with 34% agreeing and 27% strongly agreeing.

The ranking of politicians was also a part of the survey. Governor Kim Reynolds received 55% approval for handling her job. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley also received a positive approval rating (53% and 51% respectively. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden received only 40% approval with 57% disapproving of his job.

The survey also touched on transgender sports, the nation’s response to the war between Russia and Ukraine, minimum wage, climate change and agriculture, as well as COVID-19 among other topics.

The surveys were done through computer-assisted telephone interviews on 150 landline phones and 539 cell phones with the interviews taking an average of 12 minutes. Respondents were done through random sampling by the polling firm Dynata.

For more detailed results and the specific demographics for the 2022 Morningside Poll and information from previous polls, click here.