Restaurants respond to potentially opening in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) –Wednesday, the president announced that federal social distancing guidelines will be phased out and states will be making their own decisions on when to re-open. Many Siouxland business owners are keeping their doors closed as they await word from city leaders if they will be able to open.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday her plan to for the state to go back to normal shortly. North Sioux City businesses are still closed, but many are sharing mixed feelings about when they will open.

“Coming from a business owner, I would love to be open to the public, but I don’t want to infect anybody with the coronavirus. We just want to be safe,” said Tonya Maryott.

“I was excited because I have a lot of employees that would like to go back to work and get things going again,” said Jim Zortzman.

Wednesday night, North Sioux City City Council is voting to extend business closures till the end of May. The mayor said he has been working with the mayors of Sioux City and South Sioux City where cases are growing quickly.

“Personally, I think we should enter it with caution. I don’t think we should open up 100%. I think we ought to go to a limited capactiy, something like [Governor] Reynolds is doing in Iowa,” Said Zortzman.

Jim Zortzman is the owner of Zortz Restaurant and Casino, and he is already brainstorming how to safely open back up to the public.

“I’m gonna do a reverse buffet. I’ll have items listed on a buffet ad shown up with a clear type of thing, but we’ll be serving you. I won’t let the customers grab the spoons or the forks and knives. So we’ll do it in a different type of pattern, a little more healthy type way,” said Zortzman.

Tonya Maryott owns Townhouse pizza and says she is worried about opening too soon but misses a full resturant.

“Everybody has been asking about our buffet being open, and I just tell them that we have to be put on hold until we are allowed to open again. But yeah, we are very excited for the future to be open again,” said Maryott.