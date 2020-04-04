Restaurants implement additional guidelines to keep customers safe

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since dining in is no longer an option for hungry customers, Siouxland restaurants are getting creative in how they handle food service.

Christy Wright, manager of Sneaky’s Chicken in Sioux City says her staff has adjusted well to new hours and, for some, new jobs. All servers are now working in the kitchen due to the high number of take-out orders.

“It takes about 8-10 people to run a night shift back in the kitchen, when, usually, we run about 4-5 people,” Wright said.

Israel Padilla, the owner of Trattoria Fresco, tells KCAU 9 he takes customers’ orders over the phone from home.

“I have four kids, and I got to protect them. In protecting them, I have to stay home,” Padilla said.

Many drive-thrus have also put extra precautions in place, with employees at restaurants such as Arby’s and Taco John’s wearing protective gloves while handing orders to customers.

Wright says customers craving fried chicken should place their orders ahead of time, adding she’s grateful for how the community has come together in their time of need.

“Our carry-out is huge right now–we’ve been truly blessed by the people of the Siouxland community. They’re leaving amazing tips for our staff down here. Everyone just really cares,” Wright said.