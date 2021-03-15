Restaurants, bars, get billions in relief funding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the National Restaurant Association more than 100,000 restaurants have closed either permanently or long-term in the past year.

The American Rescue Plan Act includes a nearly $29 billion grant program for independent restaurants and bars in hopes to keep that number from climbing.

“We need it. It’s needed,” Lupe Gonzalez, owner of The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill in South Sioux City.

He said it’s been an up-hill battle fighting for his business.

“When you’re doing really well and you’re happy because you’re able to live a good life then all of a sudden something like this happens and it’s like ok now what. Especially business owners like myself. This is what we live off of this is our money this is how we eat,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the grant program included in the American Rescue Plan Act is needed to catch up on bills and get back on track.

The program is a direct grant through the SBA for any foodservice or drinking establishment impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s really taken a whole team effort to make it through the year and it’s been an honest struggle,” Josh Jessen, the General Manager for 1008 Key Club and Major’s sports bar, said.

He said the food and beverage industry is unlike any other and the pandemic has only made it more of a challenge.

“The food industry is basically a penny and if you’re lucky a nickel profit business. You’re not making much off food. So this stimulus is huge for us it allows us to not only make up for lost revenue this past year but for us to be able to get ahead and breathe and invest back into our businesses,” Jessen added.

Establishments must prove that the funds will be used for things like maintaining payroll, rent and operational expenses.

The grant can be used alongside the two rounds of PPP loans.

According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, the Small Business Administration has not yet set up official rules for the program… After that, applications will be made available.

Click here for the full list of qualifications for the grant