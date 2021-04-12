Restaurant Week looks to bring back customers at local establishments

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 10 Sioux City restaurants with Downtown Partners are holding a special Restaurant Week.

Each establishment will have a special meal for folks over dinner hours.

Downtown Partners will be holding a giveaway for participants with $20 gift cards for all 10 of the restaurants.

After having to close their doors for so long during this pandemic, this event is designed to help eateries bounce back.

“In aspects to COVID last year, obviously, they were closed for a while and this is our way of, we want to bring back, I guess, business for them and support them and local businesses in any way we can,” said Grace Nordquist.

Downtown Partners hopes to have more events like this around different meals in the future.