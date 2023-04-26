SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This week, twelve downtown restaurants are participating in ‘downtown partner’s restaurant week’. The event aims to highlight all that Sioux City dining has to offer. Each of the 12 locations has a special $30 meal for two and that might help Siouxlanders find a new favorite spot in town.

“We have some great businesses and business owners and we just want them to feel valued here in Sioux City and by doing that it shows the public how great we have it,” said Carly Howrey of Downtown Partners

The promotion runs until Saturday, April 29th.