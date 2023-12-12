SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The CDC is actively tracking a rising COVID-19 variant known as JN.1, just one of many respiratory illnesses that are seeing an uptick nationwide.

Jennifer Ankerstjerne, former Emergency Response Coordinator for Dakota County Health, said RSV and the flu are also on the rise. However, her office is indeed noticing more people requesting COVID tests.

“We have seen a lot in this last week, the last seven to ten days,” Ankerstjerne said. “There’s been much more of a need for the tests and the requests for them. I would say on average, we’ve been getting two to three calls a day requesting for multiple tests because they want to pick them up for their family and they want to pick them up for their friends.”

The CDC estimates that, nationally, there have been at least 2.6 million illnesses, 26,000 hospitalizations, and 1,600 deaths from the flu so far this season. The rise in COVID cases in Siouxland has been significant enough that Dakota County Health is now awaiting help from the state of Nebraska.

“We were hoping that we were wrapping up the at-home COVID test requests, and now in this last week they’ve started to be asked for a lot more,” Ankerstjerne said. “We did get a notification from the state we will be receiving a few more in the next week or so. So we will have some to hand out for people who are in need.”

The CDC’s latest guidelines say that, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are to stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in their home.

Health officials who KCAU 9 spoke to on Tuesday also said they understand the holidays are here and it’s difficult to not gather together. In any case, though, they said people should at least be washing their hands regularly and avoiding touching their face often.