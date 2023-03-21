SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Citizens brought up their concerns to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors about the CO2 pipelines.

“There’s lots of reasons people are fighting the pipelines. Should we be listening to everyday Iowans or pipeline profiteers? The CO2 pipeline cartel is an afront to democracy that is aiming to harass homeowners into compliance for massive financial gain,” said Deborah Main, a concerned citizen.

Residents at the meeting said they do not want the pipelines and do not want eminent domain to be used. People brought up their concerns and got reassurance from the board that they will do whatever is legally possible to protect their land. The Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Matthew Ung talked about how other counties in the state are dealing with this situation.

“I think there is a united front, every time I go to a state-wide supervisor meeting, or I talk to other supervisors certainly the ones bordering us there’s a common concern. So, we just really want to communicate to the state legislators that it’s really all of our mutual constituents that have concerns about the hazardous pipelines being hazardous number one and number two the use of imminent domain and impacting future development along the route,” said Ung.

Also at the meeting, the board have set a public roundtable for April 7 at 3:30 p.m. with Plymouth and Monona County Board of Supervisors as well as area legislators.