Residents question Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor’s residency at first hearing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The first of two election-related hearings concerning Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor drew a big crowd to the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Jeremy Taylor bought a new home in 2019. It’s on Christy Road in District 3. Some people are complaining that he should be living in his old home on Grandview if he’s going to represent District 2 on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Thursday’s hearing was to determine if Taylor’s voter registration, for district 2, is valid.

Dan Greenwell said Woodbury County supervisor, Jeremy Taylor shouldn’t be allowed to vote and hold office in District 2, and he could prove it.

“The fact of the matter is, when you don’t use water in a house, you don’t reside there. That’s just common sense. Mr. Taylor is a politician. He will try to confuse the issues, but the fact is no water is no residency, we were trying to come across today,” said Greenwell.

Greenwell said from July to December of 2019, city records show that very little water was used at Taylor’s Grandview house in District 2. That is in comparison to a much larger amount used at his Christy Road house in District 3.

“I think if what they are hanging their hat on is water usage, I mean that’s really a stretch, and I think the public sees this for what it is,” said Taylor.

Taylor said during that time period, little water was used at the Grandview house because he was deployed to Romania. He said the month after that, he had to stay at the Christy Road house to take care of his kids in his wife’s absence.

“We have demonstrated over a dozen legal documents in addition to 5 sworn statements from neighbors in the area testify that I am continuing to reside in my residency and continue to serve the people of Woodbury County, over 19,000 of whom have elected me to this position,” said Taylor.

“Mr. Taylor provided no evidence of his claim that he lived there 4 out of 7 days per week so he provided no evidence of that and it was mere speculation and conjecture quite frankly I don’t think anybody believes it,” said Greenwell.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill is charged with determining whether Taylor’s voter registration is valid. The decision is expected to be posted on Woodbury County’s website around 10 a.m. Friday.

The second hearing for Taylor will determine whether his position in District 2 is legitimate because of the residency issue. That hearing is scheduled to take place Monday at 10 a.m.