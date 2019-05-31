Residents in Pierce continue to recover despite failing relief bill

PIERCE, Nebraska (KCAU) – It’s a “fail” for the $19.1 billion nationwide disaster aid bill. Some of that money would have helped communities in the Siouxland area.

“There were some pretty emotional moments. I saw people that I have known my whole life break down in tears. It was really tough to see people lose so much,” said Kelli Sindt, the disaster relief coordinator for Pierce.

Pierce, Nebraska was covered in water during March’s historic flooding. The Elkhorn River overflowed covering roads and flooding houses.

“A lot of our city roads were damaged because of five days plus of water over the top of them. Our sanitary sewer system struggled throughout the flooding and so that money would definitely help,” said Steve Dolesh, the Pierce Fire Chief.

The community has worked hard to recover and just last week FEMA was there to assist residents. Chad Anderson the city administrator said he isn’t banking on the relief bill.

“It’s hard to tell at this point, so the main thing is FEMA right now. I know there is some housing funding right now but with our situation, a lot of the residents have started to rebuild their homes already so it might be too much after the fact,” said Anderson.

Sindt said a disaster relief bill would really help the community.

“We have been very blessed in our community we are able to raise a very large amount of money for our victims, but it didn’t even touch a lot of peoples needs. We have people in our county that have hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage and a lot of people that still need a lot of monetary help,” said Sindt.

For now the state of the Disaster Relief Bill remains unclear.