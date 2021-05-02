Residents escape South Sioux City fire with no injuries

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire department arrived at the 600 block of East 7th Street just before 3 p.m. where they found heavy fire in a front bedroom and living room that was making its way into the attic space.

Multiple agencies assisted the South Sioux City Fire Department, extinguishing the fire in 20 minutes.

“Typically on working house fires, we’ll mutual aid Dakota City and Sioux City, just to get the extra manpower to keep people fresh outside,” said Kevin Eischeid with the South Sioux City Fire Department.

Residents were inside the home during the time of the fire, but officials said they were able to escape with no injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by discarding smoking materials.