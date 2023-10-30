SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Officials responded to a house fire on Tuesday evening.

According to officials on the scene, the call for the fire came in at around 7:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Summit Street.

When Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived, the fire could be seen exiting the front of the structure. Firefighters took immediate action to extinguish the fire and search for occupants.

It was reported that there was one person inside when the fire started and they were able to be brought out safely. Two cats were found later in another search.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we learn more.