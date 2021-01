LEIGH, Neb. (KCAU) – Stanton County officials responded to a house fire near Leigh on Saturday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire six miles north of Leigh located on 826th Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed in flames. Leigh Fire responded to the fire and was on the scene for several hours.

The residence was a total loss, and authorities said the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.