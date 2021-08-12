Rescue crews pull woman from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local crews rescued a woman from the Missouri River Thursday night.

Several rescue boats were deployed into the Missouri River Thursday night. Fire and ambulance personnel were standing by on Larsen Park Road. A rescue boat managed to pull a woman out of the water.

Officials are not sure how the woman ended up in the river.

“That we are still trying to figure out if she fell or not. We don’t know at this time. With the help of civil boaters, were we able to locate the victim and bring her in to the city boat ramp,” said Capt. Dustin Johnson, of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The woman was eventually taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland. At the time, her condition is unknown.