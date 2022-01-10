SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After canceling in 2020, Jerry Seinfeld’s return to Sioux City has received a newly scheduled date.

Spectra Venue Management and JS Touring announced today that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld has rescheduled 2020’s postponed show. He will return to the Orpheum Theatre stage on July 29, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online here, by calling (712) 279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

For ticketing questions, contact the box office at (712) 279-4850.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he worked with comedian Larry David to create what became one of the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll. Seinfeld also starred in, wrote, and produced the “Bee Movie”.

Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.