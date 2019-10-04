Request to investigate Seaboard Triumph Foods forwarded to Department of Justice

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A request to investigate a Sioux City business made to the State Department has now been passed on to the Department of Justice.

A spokesperson for the State Department told KCAU 9 that, “We are aware of the concerns that the FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) has raised about FSM citizens working in Iowa and have forwarded them to the Department of Justice.”

The request for assistance to investigate the Sioux City pork producer came from the Federated States of Micronesia in late September about Seaboard Triumph Foods.

The U.S. Embassy in Micronesia says dozens of its citizens have reported human trafficking, physical and emotional harrassement and other violations at Seaboard.

The pork processing facility has since started their own investigation into the allegations.

KCAU 9 also reached out to the Office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. A spokesperson told KCAU 9 that incentives that Seaboard Triumph received from the Iowa Economic Development Authority have been put on hold for now. They added that the governor believes that the alleged mistreatment and alleged abuse is unacceptable if true.

KCAU 9 has reached out to the DOJ for more information, but as of Friday at 5 p.m., had not heard back.