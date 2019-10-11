Request for more time before Mollie Tibbits trial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There may be another delay in the trial for the man being charged with Mollie Tibbitts’s murder.

The attorneys for Christian Rivera say they need more time for expert witnesses to examine recently released forensic evidence.

This is the second delay request in this trial, as the original date was set for September 3 in Woodbury County Court.

A judge has yet to rule on this request.

Christian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year old Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student whose body was found a month after she disappeared in 2018.