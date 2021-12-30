SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is requesting the judge recuse himself as the trial and the potential sentencing judge.

According to court documents, Dwight Evans, 17, of Sioux City has asked the judge to step away from the case because he denied the motion to transfer the case to juvenile court.

What does “recuse” mean? As para-phrased above, recusal means a judge/prosecutor/juror will be removed from a trial or sentencing if they could be biased or have a financial interest in the court case. To summarize, recusal comes into play when there is a conflict of interest.

Evans had turned 17 years old a few days before the alleged crime. The judge said the transfer to juvenile court would be inappropriate and unjust, and ‘there are some offenses that, by their very nature, separate adult behavior from that of children,’ as indicated by the court documents.

The documents indicated that the motion for recusal was denied, and the trial is set to begin in January 2022.

Additionally, court documents filed December 21 show that Evans plans to rely on the defense of intoxication at the time of the incident.

Evans is accused of fatally shooting Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, outside a bar on West Third Street following a fight between Martez and Lawrence Canady.