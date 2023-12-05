SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple GOP candidates vying for the presidential seat will be in Siouxland this weekend.

Former South Carolina Governor and current 2024 presidential election candidate Nikki Haley will be in the Siouxland area on Friday and Saturday.

She will be in Sioux City at the Sioux City Convention Center on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The doors at the event will open at 5 p.m.

Haley will then make a stop in Sioux Center at the BJ Haan Auditorium on the Dordt University campus at 9 a.m. on Saturday for Congressman Randy Feenstra’s “Faith and Family with the Feenstras” event.

Another candidate who will be making a stop in the Siouxland area is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who will also be joining Congressman Feenstra’s “Faith and Family with the Feenstras” event at Dordt University.

Vivek Ramaswamy will also be making a stop in the Siouxland region this weekend starting with a 9 a.m. appearance at Congressman Feenstra’s event at Dordt University.

On Saturday, Ramaswamy will be making a stop at the Sibley Pizza Ranch at 1 p.m. for his Osceola County, Iowa Town Hall.

Later in the day, Ramaswamy will be at the Pizza Ranch in Primghar at 3 p.m. for his O’Brien County, Iowa Town Hall.

He will be rounding out Saturday with a stop in Cherokee at the Family Table for his Cherokee County, Iowa Town Hall. This event is at 4:45 p.m.

Also set to appear at the “Faith and Family with the Feenstras” event is Texas Pastor Ryan Binkley.