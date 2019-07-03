Republican Iowa lawmakers consider medical marijuana bill 2020

For now, it’s not a matter of having medical marijuana in Iowa but rather how potent it can be. Stephen Wilson, the dispensary manager of Medpharm, explained why this is an issue.

“The current three percent is very restrictive. Number one, it’s the most restrictive cap in any state or any country,” said Wilson.

The expansion included a hike in the existing 3 percent cap on THC, increasing to 25 grams of the chemical. It was initially approved by both legislative chambers in 2019 but Gov. Kim Reynolds failed to approve what lawmakers agreed on.

Iowa State legislator Chris Hall explained how her decision sent the bill back to the drawing board.

“The governor chose to veto it without giving much advance notice or without asking the legislator to revise it or improve it the bill before it was actually sent to her,” said Rep. Hall.

Gov. Reynolds has used words like “cautious and careful” when discussing the expansion of Iowa’s law but now, even Republicans are saying they can all but guarantee progress when the 2020 legislative session begins.

“We’re working on it. You know, it was just launched in December when dispensaries first opened up. The system hasn’t even been in six months. So we will continue to work with the legislature and next year it could be one of the first things we take on,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Democrats like Chris Hall said they are already working on a interim committee to make sure that’s the case.