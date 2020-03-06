Representative Steve King proposes to rename Sioux City Post Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s 4th District Congressman Steve King is proposing a bill to legislation that would honor a Sioux City Native by renaming the U.S. Post Office in Sioux City.

King’s bill would rename the Post Office on Jackson Street in downtown Sioux City to officially be known as the General George “Bud” Day Post Office Building.

In a press release, King calls General Day an American Hero.

Representative King is running for re-election with several Republican challengers on the June primary ballot.