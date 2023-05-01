SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — U.S. Representative Adrian Smith made a stop in South Sioux City.

Smith was at city hall listening to people’s concerns and ideas about the economy. Some of the topics brought up included the farm bill, international trade, and tax policy.

Smith said international trade is important to producers and manufacturers across the state. He mentions when it comes to getting people back to work, he said it can be hard to do that because of the programs the federal government has in place.

“But the way some of these programs are structured, it actually keeps people down. I worry that it keeps people in poverty longer, perhaps, forever. I would hope that we can all agree that we should work together to lift people out of poverty. There’s various ways to do that, I think there are some bipartisan ideas that can be achieved as well. We need to bring folks off of the sidelines of our economy,” Smith said.

Smith said there is bipartisan interest in pursuing reforms to make sure that resources for needy families end up where they need to go and help people out of poverty.