SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A neighborhood shocked after a driver firing a weapon on their street.

Police responding to a call of shots fired around 5: 15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at the scene at the 2500 block of West 6th Street.

Witnesses say a vehicle drove by shooting a gun and police were able to find three spent shell casings.

There were no injuries or property damage.

Sioux City Police will continue to investigate the incident.