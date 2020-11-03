LINCOLN, Neb. – The Secretary of State Office has received reports of anonymous phone calls to voters telling voters to “stay safe and stay home.”
Election officials say their polling places are open across the state and voters and poll workers will be kept safe.
“elections matter and your vote counts,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.
Nebraska voters can locate their polling places by clicking here.
Latest Stories
- Reports of robocalls telling voters to “stay safe and stay home”
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Eta nears Nicaragua as Category 4 storm
- Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats
- Judge dismisses defamation claim by Dakota Access protester
- Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict