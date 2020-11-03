Reports of robocalls telling voters to “stay safe and stay home”

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Secretary of State Office has received reports of anonymous phone calls to voters telling voters to “stay safe and stay home.”

Election officials say their polling places are open across the state and voters and poll workers will be kept safe.

“elections matter and your vote counts,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

Nebraska voters can locate their polling places by clicking here.

