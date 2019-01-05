Report says screen time may not be that bad after all

A new report that claims screen devices like iPads may not be that bad after all.

According to a report released by the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health in the U.K., there’s no substantial evidence that too much screen time from electronic devices is harmful to a child’s health. However, the college said children should avoid screen devices an hour before bedtime to help children sleep better.

Cindy Allen, a local parent, said she disagreed with the report. Allen said avoiding too much screen time is the way to go.

“Well, I think it’s partly true because at night they sleep with their phones when they should be getting a good nights rest. Maybe they’re up all night watching YouTube and then I’ve heard that blue light keeps your brain awake. You’re not supposed to sleep with your phone next to you. So, that’s not good,” said Allen.

While there is no consistent evidence that screen time may affect a child’s health, screen time has been linked to obesity, mental health problems, and educational failure.

The report suggested that families replace small amounts of screen time with activities like exercising, socializing and sleep.