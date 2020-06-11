Report says Nebraska in the top five states for wind energy investment

FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. The military wants North Dakota and perhaps four other states with nuclear missile arsenals to consider new rules aimed at preventing conflicts between wind turbines and helicopters that provide security at launch facilities. Defense Department and Air Force officials were meeting Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 with North Dakota lawmakers and regulatory officials. (AP Photo/Matt Young, File)

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska is among the top five states in the country for attracting direct business purchases of its wind energy resources, according to a report from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA).

The Wind Powers American Business report highlights purchasing activity by corporate customers for energy from U.S. wind projects.

“More and more, corporate customers want clean energy – and clean energy only. We have some of the best wind resources in the world; matching businesses up with clean, affordable Nebraska wind energy is bringing substantial new investment to our state, benefitting both rural and urban Nebraskans,” a member of the board of directors of the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), Tim Gray said.

In the past two years, OPPD has helped facilitate a power purchase agreement between Facebook and Enel Green North America.

The agreement cleared the way for the $430 million Rattlesnake Creek Wind Farm in Dixon County and Facebook’s newest data center project which is a $1 billion investment that launched last year in Papillion, Nebraska.

Other companies are investing in Nebraska wind to help power their operations.

The M.J. Smucker Company, Hormel Foods, Adobe, and Vail Resorts are among other corporations that have committed to buying energy produced from Nebraska wind within the past two years.

“Nebraska saw a large increase in corporate wind deals in the past two years as wind project development has grown in this strong wind resource state,” the AWEA report concludes.