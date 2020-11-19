Report of gunshots in Spirit Lake lead to two arrested on drug charges

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested in Spirit Lake on numerous charges Wednesday after officers responded to reports of gunshots.

According to the Spirit Lake Police Department, officers received a report of multiple gunshots at 1502 Memphis Avenue Wednesday around 10:25 p.m.

Officer tried to make contact with the occupants. After multiple failed attempts, they tried to enter the home. At that point, Matthew Krogman-Meyer, 29, met officers at the door. The officer also found Shyanne Delgado, 28 in the residence.

After an investigation and a search warrant, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Krogman-Meyer and Delgado were arrested and both charged with forgery, violation of a no-contact, interference with official acts,unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krogman-Meyer was additionally charged with three counts of the aggravated misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance-second offense, one each for methamphetamine, THC wax, and marijuana.

Delgado was additionally charged with three counts of the class D felony of possession of a controlled substance-thrid offense,, one each for methamphetamine, THC wax, and marijuana.

Both were booked into the Dickinson County Jail.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Okoboji Police Department, Arnold Park Police Department, Milford Police Department, and Iowa Highway Patrol assisted the Spirit Lake Police Department.