SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the deadly gyrocopter crash near Yankton.

The report says the pilot built the gyrocopter and had just performed maintenance on it several days before the crash. Records show the gyrocopter had accumulated 37 flight hours.

The pilot, 65-year-old Kevin Rehm of California, died in the crash.

According to the FAA documents, the gyrocopter caught fire in mid-air before it crashed. But the NTSB says it didn’t start on fire until hitting the ground.