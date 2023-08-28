MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – The town of Mapleton will have to wait a little longer for construction to start for road projects on three intersections.

Repairs along Main and Courtright streets were supposed to be completed this year, but the town never received a bid from contractors on the nearly $220,000 project.

“Hard on vehicles, it’s hard on people’s backs. It’s just, it makes the town look worse than it is,” Mapleton resident Joshua Shube said.

Some Mapleton residents are ready for repairs to the town toads.

“I’ve noticed they’ve done a lot of patchwork and they have resurfaced some streets and blacktop, but I would like to see them actually fix the problems instead of putting Band-Aids on them,” Shube said.

“From this corner on, it has been redone twice, or this will be the second time, and it still is not holding the water or taking the water the way it should. I have water sometimes halfway up my driveway,” Mapleton resident Joyce Kruse said.

The Mayor of Mapleton also wants change. The town submitted plans to repair parts of Main Street and Courtright Street.

“This year we were looking at two intersections on Main Street about 50 feet each way just to repair those, those would be of three-inch milling and then a blacktop back over those. And then one area we had crumbling so we were going to fix that the same time,” Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck said.

But no bids were made by contractors. That means Mayor Streck had to think on his feet and retool the construction project to attract more bids.

“Every year we get another contribution from our road use tax, so we get a certain amount of funds we can use for those projects every year, so next year we’ll just add onto it and make it bigger, hopefully, to entice some contractors to actually want to take those projects on,” Mayor Streck said.

The plan originally cost around $220,000, but the additions to the project would see a final cost of around $325,000.

“So it would probably be more Main Street and we will probably add some other areas. We hate to add too many separate areas in town otherwise it’s a lot of moving the grinder and crews all over town causing traffic nightmares,” Mayor Streck said.

“Just a few things to take care of and everything will be good,” Kruse said.

Mayor Streck said he hopes he can get bids and complete the month-long project by early summer 2024