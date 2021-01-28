Rep. Randy Feenstra visits Siouxland Community Health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rep. Randy Feenstra, of Iowa’s 4th District, took a tour of a local health facility on Thursday.

Feenstra held his first public event in Sioux City since being sworn in earlier this month. He was given a tour of the Siouxland Community Health Center, which is being remodeled.

Feenstra praised the the facility for offering a wide variety of health services.

“It helps the diverse population in the community, it allows everyone to get health and as I said, it is everything from dental health to mental health, it’s all right here and what a great thing to have in the community of Sioux City,” said Feenstra.

Earlier this week, Feenstra was appointed to three House committees, including the agriculture committee.