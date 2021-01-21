Rep. Randy Feenstra skips inauguration to attend daughter’s game

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Rep. Randy Feenstra is the only member of Iowa’s D.C. delegation that didn’t attend Wednesday’s inauguration.

The Hull Republican attended his daughter’s Senior Night basketball game at Dordt University. Eric Feenstra ranks as the school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,300 points.

“Playing two-on-two in the driveway, and we’ve been shooting and it’s just, this a special moment for me. She’s a senior and has set so many records at this university, and I just had to be here to see one of her last games,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra will back in the nation’s Capitol Thursday where the House of Representatives is set to convene.