ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Rep. Steve King will be hosting another town hall in Siouxland on Saturday.

His Sioux County town hall will be held at the Community Center in Alton at 1100 3rd Avenue from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This will be King’s 17th town hall in the district for the year.

The public is encouraged to attend.