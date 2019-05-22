Rep. King to hold recognition ceremony, town hall in Hornick

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Representative Steve King of Iowa's 4th District will be in Siouxland next week hosting town halls and hosting a recognition ceremony for a town that was flooded.

King announced town halls in Webster and Woodbury Counties on Tuesday, May 28. He will be at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge from 10 to 11 a.m. He will then be at the Hornick Town Hall facility in Hornick from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. These town halls will be the 15th and 16th town hall meetings he's held this year.

King will also host a special recognition ceremony in Hornick before the town hall. From 2 to 3 p.m. King will recognize town residents and officials for actions they took during this year's flooding. The “Hornick Recognition Ceremony” is open to the public.

Webster County Town Hall

10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28

Bio-Science Building

Iowa Central Community

One Triton Circle

Fort Dodge, Iowa 50501

Hornick Recognition Ceremony

2:30-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28

Hornick Town Hall

419 Main Street

Hornick, Iowa 51026

Woodbury County Town Hall

3:15-4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28

Hornick Town Hall

419 Main Street

Hornick, Iowa 51026