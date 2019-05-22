Local News

Rep. King to hold recognition ceremony, town hall in Hornick

He is also hosting a town hall in Fort Dodge earlier in the day.

Posted: May 22, 2019 12:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 01:06 PM CDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Representative Steve King of Iowa's 4th District will be in Siouxland next week hosting town halls and hosting a recognition ceremony for a town that was flooded.

King announced town halls in Webster and Woodbury Counties on Tuesday, May 28. He will be at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge from 10 to 11 a.m. He will then be at the Hornick Town Hall facility in Hornick from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.  These town halls will be the 15th and 16th town hall meetings he's held this year.

King will also host a special recognition ceremony in Hornick before the town hall. From 2 to 3 p.m. King will recognize town residents and officials for actions they took during this year's flooding. The “Hornick Recognition Ceremony” is open to the public.

Webster County Town Hall
10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28
Bio-Science Building
Iowa Central Community 
One Triton Circle
Fort Dodge, Iowa 50501

Hornick Recognition Ceremony
2:30-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28
Hornick Town Hall 
419 Main Street
Hornick, Iowa 51026

Woodbury County Town Hall
3:15-4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28
Hornick Town Hall 
419 Main Street
Hornick, Iowa 51026

