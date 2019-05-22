Rep. King to hold recognition ceremony, town hall in Hornick
He is also hosting a town hall in Fort Dodge earlier in the day.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Representative Steve King of Iowa's 4th District will be in Siouxland next week hosting town halls and hosting a recognition ceremony for a town that was flooded.
King announced town halls in Webster and Woodbury Counties on Tuesday, May 28. He will be at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge from 10 to 11 a.m. He will then be at the Hornick Town Hall facility in Hornick from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. These town halls will be the 15th and 16th town hall meetings he's held this year.
King will also host a special recognition ceremony in Hornick before the town hall. From 2 to 3 p.m. King will recognize town residents and officials for actions they took during this year's flooding. The “Hornick Recognition Ceremony” is open to the public.
Webster County Town Hall
10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28
Bio-Science Building
Iowa Central Community
One Triton Circle
Fort Dodge, Iowa 50501
Hornick Recognition Ceremony
2:30-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28
Hornick Town Hall
419 Main Street
Hornick, Iowa 51026
Woodbury County Town Hall
3:15-4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28
Hornick Town Hall
419 Main Street
Hornick, Iowa 51026
More Stories
-
A Spencer woman is one step closer to a miracle thanks to the help of…
-
May is skin cancer awareness month. According to the Skin Cancer…
-
For those eager to get out on the water this weekend, prepare for…