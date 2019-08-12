Rep. King to be in Grundy, Buena Vista Counties for town halls

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Representative Steve King will be hosting two town halls Saturday.

He will first be in Grundy County at 9 a.m. and then in Buena Vista County at 2 p.m.

These town halls will be the 28th and 29th town halls King has held this year. They are part of King’s visit to the 39 counties in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

King is also hosting town halls in Floyd and Boone Counties Tuesday and in Hardin and Cerro Gordo Counties on Wednesday.

Detail of where the town halls are being held can be found below:

Grundy County Town Hall 9:00-10:00 a.m. Grundy Center Community Center 705 F Avenue Grundy Center, Iowa

