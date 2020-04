SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The coronavirus connection to meat processing facilities knows no border.

As plants across the country close or slow production, hundreds of thousands of hogs are being euthanized because there is nowhere to process them.

Iowa 4th District Congressman Steve King said what he thinks needs to happen to keep America’s food supply chain in order.

“First get the plants open. That requires confidence in the workers and testing and PPE’s. The second thing is to figure out how we euthanize humanly all of these hogs that we are not going to be able to process. Then, behind that, put a plan together to keep these entities together “

Earlier Wednesday, King was in Worhtington, Minnesota at the JBS Pork plant. That’s where many NW Iowa producers take hogs to market. That plant had closed April 20 and is euthanizing about 13,000 hogs a day.