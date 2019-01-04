Rep. King announces dates for town halls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Rep. Steve King announced that he will be holding 39 town halls over the year.

In the release, King said that he will host a town hall in all of the 39 counties that make up the 4th District of Iowa.

The locations for the town hall meeting have not been finalized, but they will be released when confirmed.

“I am looking forward to hosting a town-hall in all 39 counties this year,” said King. “Town hall meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to express their concerns to me, and for me to deliver my constituents an overview of the work I am doing in Washington on their behalf. During my time in Congress, I have visited all 382 towns in the 4th District, and I look forward to holding a town hall meeting in all 39 of our District’s counties this year.”

