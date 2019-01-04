Rep. King announces dates for town halls
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Rep. Steve King announced that he will be holding 39 town halls over the year.
In the release, King said that he will host a town hall in all of the 39 counties that make up the 4th District of Iowa.
The locations for the town hall meeting have not been finalized, but they will be released when confirmed.
“I am looking forward to hosting a town-hall in all 39 counties this year,” said King. “Town hall meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to express their concerns to me, and for me to deliver my constituents an overview of the work I am doing in Washington on their behalf. During my time in Congress, I have visited all 382 towns in the 4th District, and I look forward to holding a town hall meeting in all 39 of our District’s counties this year.”
Below is the list of announced dates for the town hall meetings:
- Thursday, January 24
- Saturday, January 26
- Monday, February 18
- Saturday, February 23
- Friday, March 1
- Saturday, March 16
- Tuesday, March 19
- Thursday, March 21
- Saturday, April 6
- Monday, April 15
- Wednesday, April 17
- Tuesday, April 23
- Thursday, April 25
- Saturday, May 11
- Tuesday, May 28
- Friday, May 31
- Saturday, June 15
- Friday, June 28
- Tuesday, July 2
- Saturday, July 20
- Monday, August 12
- Wednesday, August 14
- Friday, August 17
- Tuesday, August 20
- Thursday, August 22
- Saturday, August 24
- Tuesday, August 27
- Thursday, August 29
- Wednesday, September 4
- Friday, September 6
- Saturday, September 14
- Wednesday, October 2
- Friday, October 4
- Tuesday, October 8
- Saturday, October 26
- Monday, November 4
- Friday, November 8
- Monday, November 25
- Saturday, December 14
