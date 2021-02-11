Rep. Johnson to deliver USD commencement address

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota will deliver the University of South Dakota (USD) commencement address in May.

Johnson graduated from USD himself in 1999 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and minors in business administration and history.

He was reelected to the U.S. House in November 2020, representing South Dakota’s At-Large Congressional District.

Johnson serves on the Agriculture Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He is also the ranking member of the Livestock & Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee and a member of the Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit Subcommittee.

“It is an honor to have Congressman Johnson as keynote speaker this year,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “Congressman Johnson is a leader and a champion for South Dakota and the nation. We are extremely proud of this distinguished alumnus.”

The 2021 commencement will be the 134th Commencement Ceremony and will be held in the Dakota Dome on May 8.