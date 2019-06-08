Rep. Johnson speaks with students at Yankton Manufacturing & Entrepreneurial Academy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YANKTON, South Dakota (KCAU) – A South Dakota lawmaker was the keynote speaker for high school students who used some of their summer vacation to get a head start on their careers.

Representative Dusty Johnson spoke to students at a special Recognition Ceremony at the Yankton Manufacturing and Entrepreneurial Academy Friday.

The two week program helped high schoolers prepare for careers in manufacturing, entrepreneurship and nursing. Johnson says he’s inspired by the work ethic of this next generation of leaders.

"These young people gave up the very first two weeks of their summer, not to sit on the couch and play video games but to build skills they can use the rest of their life,” South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson said.

The high school students at the even twill receive credit towards their graduation from their program.