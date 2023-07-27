OOSTERHOUT, Netherlands (KCAU) — Iowa state Representative J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City representing House District 1, has returned to the baseball diamond.

Scholten said in a Thursday release that he signed a contract to play professional baseball in the Netherlands with the Oosterhout Twins in the Hoofdklasse. The Twins are in the middle of their season and need another pitcher due to injuries and another pitcher having Visa issues.

Scholten has played international baseball before, including in Belgium, Germany, and Canada. When with the Antwerp Eagles in 2005, he won the league’s Top Pitcher Award after an undefeated season. He was also awarded other pitching awards in 2011 playing with the Solingen Alligators in the German Bundesliga. Scholten also played baseball at Morningside College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Sioux City Explorers.

It’s an honor to be playing baseball in the Netherlands, especially knowing my ancestors came from here. At my age (43), I am grateful to not only be playing the game but also to be able to compete at such a high level. I’m pitching the best I have ever been in my life, along with being the most complete pitcher I have ever been. I am extremely grateful to the Oosterhout Twins for giving me this opportunity. My ability to compete at a high level at my age is no accident. There were many hours on the mound and in the weight room that allows me to still compete. One of the things I didn’t expect is how nice it is to not have to spell out my last name here. J.D. Scholten

Scholten told KCAU 9 that he is currently in the Netherlands and doesn’t expect any disruptions regarding representing the district. He said he has already been on Zoom calls and helped a constituent, adding that he has a phone plan. He didn’t say how long he would be with the team, but the baseball season there ends in September.

Scholten also thanked multiple groups for helping him out, including Casey Baker at United Academy Baseball; Cole McDonald, the current reliever in the Astros organization; D1 Sports at Sportsplex West; Briar Cliff University Baseball including Head Coach Corby McGlauflin and Pitching Coach John Nolan; and Senator Joni Ernst’s staff.

Scholten is currently serving his first term in the Iowa House with his term ending in January 2025. He was the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 4th District in 2018 and 2020.