SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra made a stop at Morningside University Wednesday.

Students and staff of the univeristy met with the congressman in the green house to show off some of the work they were doing before going into a Q&A where Feenstra answered workforce questions and discussed the future Farm Bill later this year.

KCAU 9 took the chance to ask him about the recent Ohio derailment and other local rail issues.

“It’s an opportunity where railroads got to follow the law and, in some cases, we have to have oversight and investigation into why these things are happening, why are these catastrophes happening, and that’s really going to be talked about in the next month here,” said Rep. Feenstra.

Some of the other topics covered were, SNAP benefits, Chinese trade, crop insurance and the eminent domain surrounding the carbon pipelines.